Bank robbery prompts lockdown at some Grand Haven schools

A surveillance photo shows the person who robbed a Lake Michigan Credit Union on Jackson Avenue in Grand Haven on Nov. 30, 2021.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for the man who robbed a bank branch in Grand Haven Tuesday morning.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety says it happened around 10:20 a.m. at the Lake Michigan Credit Union on Jackson Avenue near N. Beacon Boulevard.

While police responded and searched for a suspect, Ferry Elementary, White Pines Middle School, Griffin Elementary and Grand Haven Christian School were advised to lock down.

Police released a surveillance photo of their suspect. They said he may be driving a silver 2000s Ford Taurus or Mercury Sable with damage to the back bumper.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1.800.249.0911 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.