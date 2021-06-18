Balloons take to the skies over Hudsonville Friday, Saturday

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — If you didn’t have lofty expectations for the weekend after the storms Friday morning, that might change this evening when hot air balloons take off over the Hudsonville area.

Hudsonville Balloon Days is at Unity Christian High School. It’s your chance to hop aboard a hot air balloon for a bird’s-eye view of the area. In addition to the balloon rides, there will be food vendors and live music.

Organizers hope the family event creates memories.

“There’s not another balloon event happening in this area or in Grand Rapids all year,” Derrick Jones, the event’s director, said. “So this is really special to us and we hope that it’s special to everybody else.”

Parking at Unity Christian — 5900 48th Ave. — is a $10 donation that goes toward the event. Otherwise, Hudsonville Balloon Days is free and runs from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

