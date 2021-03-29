Authorities: Stabbing victim shows up on porch in middle of the night

Ottawa County

by: WOODTV.com staff

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was hospitalized with serious injuries after being stabbed near West Olive overnight.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a homeowner along 120th Avenue near Polk Street in rural Olive Township called 911 around 1 a.m. Monday, reporting that a stranger who had been stabbed had shown up on his porch.

The victim, a 54-year-old man from Robinson Township, was rushed to a Grand Rapids hospital with multiple stab wounds.

Capt. Mark Bennett of the sheriff’s department told News 8 that because of his injuries, the man hasn’t been able to say much about the stabbing other than that it happened along 120th. Bennett said detectives are looking into whether the victim was walking home when he was attacked.

Authorities are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.

