Authorities: Shooting suspect who fled to Mexico returns, arrested

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have arrested a man for an April shooting after he fled to Mexico. He likely returned to the United States Monday to surrender.

Jaime Secundino was wanted on six felony charges after four people were shot on April 10 at a house party in Allendale Township.

He fled to Mexico shortly after the shooting, the Ottawa Count Sheriff’s Office said in a Tuesday release.

On Monday, he flew from Mexico City to Detroit, where the Detroit US Customs and Border Protection took him into custody, the sheriff’s office said. It believes he returned to the United Sates to turn himself in.

Ottawa County detectives picked him up from Detroit and brought him to the Ottawa County Jail, where he is awaiting arraignment.