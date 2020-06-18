Authorities seek public’s help to find Blendon Twp. man, 92

BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking for a man who left his rural Ottawa County home Wednesday afternoon and didn’t return.

Robert Locke, 92, of Blendon Township, is described as 5-foot-8 and around 175 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair. While the photo of him that was released shows him with glasses, authorities say he wasn’t wearing them when he was last seen.

He is driving a silver 2004 Toyota Sienna minivan with Michigan license plate DYD8149.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says Locke’s family was worried that he had not come home, saying it was unusual.

Anyone who knows where Lock may be is asked to call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1.800.249.0911.