Authorities search for missing Holland Twp. man

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking for a missing 26-year-old Holland Township man.

Jose Angel Cuellar IV was last seen Tuesday wearing his work uniform at the Sam’s Club on North Park Drive near East Lakewood Boulevard, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the family has not had contact with since that day. He doesn’t have a car, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.

