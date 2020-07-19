Crews search water for missing boy in Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Grand Haven are searching water near Grand Haven State Park for a missing 14-year-old boy.

The search began around 3:40 p.m. on Sunday.

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter has made several passes above the search area.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office and the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety are also on the scene searching for the missing child.

Ottawa County, including Grand Haven, is under a beach hazard due to strong rip currents. The hazard is set to expire at 8 p.m.

News 8 will provide updates as they become available.