Authorities search for missing person from Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 68-year-old man with Dementia and another medical condition.

Authorities tell News 8 his name is David Schutter and he was last seen shortly after midnight early Tuesday morning in Grand Haven.

David was supposed to drive home to his residence in River Haven Community but never arrived. Officers said that David requires constant monitoring and medication due to his medical condition and Dementia.

Schutter is 6’1″ 270 pounds, with white hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a jean jacket, and a fishing hat made from jean material.

He is driving a green 2007 Saturn Ion witha Michigan license plate “2428L4”. Schutter does not have any identification on him, no walletor cell phone, authorities said.

Schutter was last seen driving a green Saturn Ion in Grand Haven.

Anyone with information on Schutter’s whereabouts’ is asked to contact Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1.800.249.0911, or Silent Observer