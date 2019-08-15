Authorities search for missing Ottawa Co. man

An undated photo of Tien Pham. (Courtesy of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office)

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking for assistance in finding an Ottawa County man.

Investigators say Tien Pham has not been heard from since July 26, which is out of the ordinary for him.

Pham was last seen at 10 a.m. July 26 in the Holland area. He has not shown up for work or contacted his family since then, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

He was last seen wearing blue cargo style shorts and a white t-shirt. He was also carrying a tan-colored backpack, authorities say.

Pham is 27 years old, 5-feet-10 inches tall and 220 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

His last known address was in Holland Township.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.