Authorities search for 3 missing Ottawa County children

LEFT TO RIGHT: Nicholas Smith, Kaidence Enriquez and Walter Enriquez. (Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office)

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Ottawa County are asking for the public’s help finding three missing children Monday.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that an Endangered Missing Advisory was issued for 4-year-old Nicholas Smith, 10-year-old Kaidence Enriquez and 8-year-old Walter Enriquez.

The sheriff’s office said they are believed to be with their biological mother Kristen Enriquez and her boyfriend Jamichael Smith. They were last known to be driving a 2006 gray Volkswagen Passat with Michigan license plate DVW5016.

An undated courtesy photos of Kristen Enriquez, left, and Jamichael Smith, right. (Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office)

They were last seen around 8 p.m. Sunday in the 70000 block of Cottonwood Drive in Georgetown Township.

Investigators believe they may be in the Grand Rapids area.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 1.800.249.0911 or 616.994.7850.