Authorities search creek in Ottawa Co. for evidence

NUNICA, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan State Police Marine Service Unit, the MSP Rockford Post and other agencies in Muskegon County are investigating stolen safes from a business.

Authorities say the MSP Marine Service Unit is searching Crockery Creek in Nunica Township for evidence they believe may be related to the incident.

They say this incident is connected to several other break-ins that happened in Muskegon County within the last four to six weeks.

The business that the safes came from has not been confirmed as of Wednesday afternoon. Authorities are waiting for the owner to confirm they own the safes.

State police have not revealed any suspect names yet, as this is an ongoing investigation.