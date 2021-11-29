Authorities: Restaurant owners’ Holland-area homes burglarized

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County detectives are trying to find whoever is breaking into restaurant owners’ homes near Holland.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that it was investigating several home invasions in Holland Township, though it didn’t provide an exact number. It said the first break-in was Oct. 23 and there were more over Thanksgiving weekend.

Authorities say the thieves have made made off with cash, jewelry, clothing and accessories worth at least thousands of dollars, though a final dollar amount is still being worked out.

The burglars seem to be targeting homes owned by restaurant owners while they are are at work, mostly during the day or early evening. They’ve never hit a house where someone has been home, so no one has been hurt.

Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.