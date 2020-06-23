Authorities: Man drowns at 8th Ave. Park

8th Avenue Community Park. (File)

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man died Monday after going under the water at 8th Avenue Community Park near Jenison.

Authorities say it happened around 5:45 p.m. Monday at the park off Chicago Drive in Georgetown Township.

Witnesses told the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office that the man, a 29-year-old from Kentwood, went into the water to get a football that had drifted about 25 feet out onto the lake. He then began to struggle and went under.

Others used rafts to get him out and started CPR, but he didn’t survive.

His name wasn’t released later Monday evening.

