Authorities investigate sexual assault near GVSU

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Ottawa County say they are investigating a sexual assault that happened early Sunday morning near Grand Valley State University.

A safety notice sent out to the community Sunday says the assault happened around 2 a.m at Enclave Apartments on Becker Drive near 48th Avenue in Allendale Township.

They say the victim was at a party off-campus when an unknown man pulled her into the bathroom and raped her.

At this time a suspect description has not been released.

Authorities have not identified the victim.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.

If anyone sees suspicious behavior, they are asked to call 911.

If you are a victim of sexual assault, call police or the National Sexual Assault Hotline to seek assistance.

The university says additional resources can be found online or through the GVSU Center for Women and Gender Equity and Victim Advocate Krystal Diel at 616.331.2748 or dielkrys@gvsu.edu.