Authorities: 1 shot, wounded near Holland

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are working to determine exactly where a man was shot and wounded northwest of Holland Wednesday evening.

There is a large police presence at Oakview Woods Apartments off Douglas Avenue near 144th Avenue in Holland Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said a man turned up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Authorities said the was picked up in the parking lot of a hardware store near the apartment complex. They think the shooting happened at the complex, but haven’t yet worked out precisely where.

News 8 has a crew at the scene and is working to learn more.

