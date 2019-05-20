Authorities identify man who died in Ottawa Co. crash

POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have identified the man who died in a fatal crash on Saturday as 62-year-old David Scott Snyder of the West Olive area.
Snyder died and two others were injured following a crash before 1 p.m. Saturday on eastbound I-96 near the 18-mile marker in Polkton Township, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
The injured people were in critical condition on Saturday, but authorities said on Monday they are now in stable condition.
Authorities say a 23-year-old man from Kentwood was driving a Mercedes-Benz when he encountered backed-up traffic due to construction.
He tried to avoid the traffic, but lost control of the vehicle and hit a Lexus, which was being driven by Snyder, that was stopped due to the traffic backup, police say.
Authorities say the Lexus was then pushed into a Ford Escape, which was pushed into another two cars. The three other drivers involved were not injured, police say.
Deputies say drugs or alcohol don’t appear to be a factor in the crash, but speed does seem to be a factor.
Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the crash.