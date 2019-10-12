Authorities identify driver killed in Ottawa Co. crash

An Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office vehicle near a crash scene at Byron Rd. and 24 Ave. in Jamestown Township on Oct. 11, 2019.

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have identified the pickup driver who died in a crash in Ottawa County as 28-year-old Aris Melton of Zeeland.

Deputies say Melton died in a crash Friday morning on 24th Avenue and Byron Road in Jamestown Township.

Melton was driving a pickup when he hit the semi as it was turning and was then pinned underneath the semi’s trailer, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The crash is still being investigated.