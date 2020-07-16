Authorities ID woman killed in Holland crash Saturday

Ottawa County

by: WOODTV.com staff

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have released the name of a woman who was killed in a car crash in Holland Saturday.

The Holland Department of Public Safety identified the victim as 67-year-old Teresa Degues of Holland.

The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of 40th Street and Washington Avenue.

HDPS said a car, driven by an 18-year-old Holland Township resident, was heading northbound on Washington Avenue when it struck an eastbound car.

Degues, who was a passenger in the eastbound car, was killed.

The driver of the eastbound car, a 66-year-old Holland resident, was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Sgt. Dan Kender at 616.355.1122 or d.kender@cityofholland.com. You can also email investigators at policetips@cityofholland.com or call Silent Observer by calling 1.877.887.4536.

