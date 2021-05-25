Authorities ID two men killed in crash on M-6 near Hudsonville

A deadly crash on M-6 near 8th Avenue prompts a safety investigation on the bridge above Rush Creek on May 23, 2021. (Courtesy: Dutton Fire Department)

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have identified the two people who died in a crash on M-6 Sunday.

In a Tuesday release, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s office identified the driver of the semi truck as Charles Fletcher, 48, from Standish.

The Sheriff’s office identified the driver of the car as Lawrence Green, 58, from Kentwood.

The crash happened Sunday around 5:25 a.m. in Jamestown Township on M-6 near 8th Avenue.

Deputies said the semi truck drifted off the road then over-corrected and flipped onto its side. The trailer of the semi was then hit by the car driving in the same direction. The crash resulted in flames, authorities said.

Neither driver had any passengers.

The crash remains under investigation.

Westbound M-6 will stay closed at Wilson Avenue until 5 p.m. Thursday, MDOT announced Monday, as crews work to repair the damage done by the crash.

Drivers can detour off the highway at Wilson, head north to 44th Street and then go west to I-196.