Authorities: Drunken driver arrested after crash near Holland

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators say a drunken driver has been arrested after a crash near Holland that resulted in injuries to another driver.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a 27-year-old woman hit the car of another driver at 11:36 a.m. Friday, after crossing the centerline on E 8th Street near Coolidge Avenue. She was arrested for drunken driving.

The other driver, a 42-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital by ambulance with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

