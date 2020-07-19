Authorities close Grand Haven pier after several swept off

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Grand Haven say they closed the beach’s south pier after several people were swept into the water Saturday.

The first incident happened when a man jumped into Lake Michigan to get his child’s shoe. Bystanders helped pull him out safely. The man was gone before police arrived.

Officers on the scene were told several others were also swept off the pier. Police say everyone swept off was able to rescue themselves.

While police were at the scene, they say they heard people yelling at the base of the pier. They found a group of friends pulling a 20-year-old man of Illinois out of the water. The 20-year-old told police he was swimming off the beach and began struggling to stay above water due to the waves. Police say medical responders checked him. He refused further treatment.

After citizens continued to go on the pier, Grand Haven police decided to close it.

Ottawa County, including Grand Haven, is under a beach hazard due to strong rip currents. It is set to expire at 8 p.m.

Also along Lake Michigan, a woman was swept off South Haven’s north pier Sunday afternoon. Concession stand workers notified authorities. Before they arrived, police say a good Samaritan helped the woman out of the water. She did not sustain any injuries.

Authorities say red waves are flying Sunday afternoon due to waves conditions.