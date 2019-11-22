Authorities: Cellphone stopped serious injury in shooting

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A teen’s cellphone may have saved him from more serious injury in a shooting near Holland Thursday, authorities say.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. Thursday. at the intersection of River Avenue and Douglas Avenue in Holland Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the teen who was hurt was among seven in a car stopped at the intersection. Witnesses told investigators that a man got out of the passenger’s side of a car stopped in front of them then used a handgun to fire several shots at the victims’ vehicle.

A bullet hit the cellphone of the 17-year-old sitting in the front passenger’s seat. The sheriff’s office said that “seems to have prevented serious injury.” He was hospitalized, but his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

No one else was hurt.

The suspect vehicle, described as an early 2000s tan sedan with dark tinted windows, took off after the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.