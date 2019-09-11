Authorities: Car in fatal hit-run near Holland found

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say they have found a vehicle believed to be used in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Holland Township.

The incident happened shortly after midnight Tuesday amid a fight in the parking lot of 136th One Stop located on 136th Avenue between James and Riley streets.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the fight involved two people. During it, 41-year-old Melissa Yates of Zeeland was knocked to the ground and then run over by a white Dodge Charger as it took off. The car didn’t stop, authorities say.

An undated courtesy photo of Melissa Yates.

Yates, the mother of two children, later died at the hospital.

On Tuesday evening, detectives say they searched a home on W. Lakewood Boulevard in Holland Township. At that time, authorities found the 2016 white Dodge Charger and other items related to the crash, according to a news release.

Authorities say no one is in custody, and they are still gathering information to a possible suspect driver of the car.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.