Authorities: Brick used to break into Hudsonville sports store

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A store in Hudsonville was broken into Tuesday.

It happened around 7 a.m. at the Bargain World Sporting Goods, located at 3479 Kelly Street near Chicago Drive.

A person or multiple people threw a brick through the front window, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

They were able to get into the store and took a small amount of products, the sheriff’s office said.

The incident is being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.

