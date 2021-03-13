Authorities await ID of body pulled from Grand River near Coopersville

Ottawa County

by: WOODTV.com staff

POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators are working to identify the person whose body was pulled from the Grand River near Coopersville.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says it was alerted to the body just before 6 p.m. Saturday. Divers from the sheriff’s office combed the river near the 6300 block of Leonard Street in Polkton Township and recovered the remains.

Authorities say the body was taken to Holland Community Hospital where an autopsy is scheduled to determine how the person died and who they are.

The sheriff’s office plans to release additional information as the investigation unfolds.

