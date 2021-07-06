Authorities: 1 killed in camper fire near Holland

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed in a camper fire north of Holland early Tuesday.

The fire sparked at Drew’s Country Camping on Ransom Street near 128th Avenue in Holland Township, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. By the time firefighters got there around 3:20 a.m., the camper trailer was already engulfed in flames.

Once the fire was out, crews found a woman dead inside.

The woman’s name was not released later Tuesday morning pending notification of family. Authorities also didn’t say how old she was or where she was from.

The sheriff’s office said the cause of the fire had not yet been determined. Crews were at the campground Tuesday morning working to determine its origin.