Authorities: 1 injured in boat fire in Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was hospitalized following a small explosion on a boat at a Spring Lake marina Monday.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. at a marina off W. Savidge Drive near the Savidge bridge in the village of Spring Lake.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a boater pulled in to refuel. When he was preparing to leave, he started the engine and there was a small explosion in the engine compartment.

That sparked a fire that bystanders were able to smother with fire extinguishers.

The boater, a Rockford man, and his passengers, which included several children, quickly got off the boat. One of them, a 63-year-old Holland woman, was hospitalized with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.