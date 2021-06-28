Authorities: 1 injured in boat fire in Spring Lake

Ottawa County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRING LAKE, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was hospitalized following a small explosion on a boat at a Spring Lake marina Monday.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. at a marina off W. Savidge Drive near the Savidge bridge in the village of Spring Lake.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a boater pulled in to refuel. When he was preparing to leave, he started the engine and there was a small explosion in the engine compartment.

That sparked a fire that bystanders were able to smother with fire extinguishers.

The boater, a Rockford man, and his passengers, which included several children, quickly got off the boat. One of them, a 63-year-old Holland woman, was hospitalized with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links