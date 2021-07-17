Attendees learn about watershed at Macatawa Water Festival

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Dozens of families came together for the Macatawa Water Festival in Holland Saturday morning.

The event took place at the Windmill Island Gardens from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Attendees had the opportunity to stop at different tents and collect stamps, ultimately leading to a prize.

Seventeen local businesses took part to provide activities for the entire family.

Organizers say the goal is to educate people about the Macatawa Watershed.

“You can’t conserve the wildlife without the education of the wildlife and if they’re not educated about it, they won’t know about it to care about it,” said Ashley VanZee, the development manager for the Outdoor Discovery Center Network.

There were also online activities for people to enjoy.