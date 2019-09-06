Woman killed in crash near Spring Lake

Authorities block a section of 148th Avenue in Spring Lake Township as they investigate a deadly crash. (Sept. 6, 2019)

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have shut down a roadway near Spring Lake as they handle a deadly crash.

It happened around 1:12 p.m. Friday on 148th Avenue near Farmwood Court, between State and Kelly streets in Spring Lake Township.

Authorities at the scene say the crash involved a pickup truck and an SUV. A woman in the SUV was killed, according to deputies.

It’s unclear how many people were in both vehicles, but deputies confirmed no children were involved in the crash.

Investigators say speed was a factor in the crash.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office has shut down 148th Avenue between State and Kelly streets as they investigate. Drivers are asked to avoid the area until further notice.

This is a developing story. We have a crew at the scene working to learn more. Check back for updates on woodtv.com throughout the day.’