At least 1 injured in 5-vehicle crash near GVSU

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — At least one person was injured in a five-vehicle crash near Grand Valley State University Wednesday morning.

Ottawa County dispatchers told News 8 that the five-vehicle crash happened around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday on the bridge over the Grand River near the intersection of Linden Drive NW near Allendale.

At least one person was injured in the crash. The extent of their injuries are unknown.

It’s unclear what led to the crash.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said the eastbound lanes of Lake Michigan Drive were closed after N Campus Drive. The road has since reopened.