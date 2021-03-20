Asian Americans saying “enough is enough” following deadly Atlanta shooting

Trish Villanueva (C) of Seattle holds a sign with the hashtag “stop AAPI hate” during the We Are Not Silent rally organized by the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Coalition Against Hate and Bias in Bellevue, Washington on March 18, 2021. (Photo by Jason Redmond / AFP) (Photo by JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images)

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Leaders in the Asian American community are saying “enough is enough” after 6 of the 8 victims in the Atlanta spa shooting were Asian.

Many people are holding vigils all across the country and calling for an end to the violence.

“We are reaching a breaking point,” said Jordan VanHemert, a music professor for Hope College in Holland.

VanHemert says it hasn’t just been a tough week, but also a tough year for Asian Americans.

“When you have an escalation like this, as we’ve seen in the recent months, and then just a tragedy like the one that happened in Atlanta, it just makes things that much harder,” said VanHemert.

VanHemert says the Atlanta shooting has taken a toll on his community’s mental health.

“This week has been tough. It’s been really difficult. We need to work on dismantling the systems that are in place that made these tragedies possible,” said VanHemert.

New research by Stop AAPI Hate shows that there were roughly 3,800 Asian American hate incidents this past year during the pandemic. This number is significantly higher than the year before, with the number being at 2,600. 68 percent of the crimes targeted Asian women.

“I think for a year straight, we have had the Asian American and Asian community saying this is a problem,” said VanHemert.

VenHemert says it’s important that people support Asian Americans right now by ultimately speaking up.

“The worst thing that anybody could do is be silent. The worst thing that anybody could do is be a bystander. What we need right now is we need people to make some noise,” said VanHemert.