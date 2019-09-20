Ashley Young’s mom: Murder conviction a ‘hollow victory’

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The mother of Ashley Young says Jared Chance’s murder conviction is a “hollow victory,” because her daughter is no longer here.

A jury last week found Chance guilty of second-degree murder, three counts of tampering with evidence, mutilation of a dead body and concealing the death of an individual in connection to Kalamazoo area woman’s death.

But it didn’t do much in easing the pain for Young’s mother and stepmother.

Young’s remains were found in Chance’s apartment building on Dec. 2. However, Chance refuses to say where her head, hands and feet are, even after his conviction.

“He is a very big coward, to not tell and not to speak at trial and tell us where and why,” Young’s stepmother, Dana Nelson, said Friday.

On the eve of his trial, Chance rejected a plea agreement that promised him a lower minimum sentence in exchange for him saying exactly what happened to Young, 31. He now faces a minimum of 26 years to 87 years and a maximum of life in prison when he’s sentenced on Oct. 10.

As for Chance’s family, his parents are charged with perjury and being an accessory after the fact in Young’s killing. Investigators say they found a bloody saw underneath their couch and boxes the family moved in and out of Chance’s apartment contained some of Young’s remains.

“I want him put away for the rest of his life. He does not belong in society and neither do his parents,” said the murder victim’s mother, Kristine Young.

Young’s family hopes to fuel their closure with a fundraiser: the Justice for Ashley Poker Run Benefit. It starts at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Lakes Mall in Muskegon. Money raised during the event will go towards a reward fund for information about what happened to Ashley’s remains.