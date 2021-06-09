As home sales surge, home inspections drop

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The booming home sales market could leave some buyers with big problems down the road.

A home inspection tells home buyers if the water runs or the lights work. And if they don’t, it allows them the possibility of negotiating a better price on the home. It used to be a standard part of home buying, but not these days.

Christian Verle’s mom is buying a home in Holland for him to rent. He is having it inspected, not as a contingency on the offer, but for peace of mind.

“We didn’t think we were going to get it if not. Looking at the house, looking at the pictures, it’s a beautiful house. How can you turn it down?” Verle said. “We found the house absurdly quick for what the market is right now. I just feel very blessed for the circumstance.”

Inspections used to be a no brainier for home buyers.

Daryl Bolhuis is a former builder who’s been a home inspector for over two decades. Spring and summer are usually his busy times.

“We’re steady this time of year, but we should be overwhelmed,” said Bolhuis, an inspector with HouseMasters.

As demand continues to outpace supply with multiple offers at or above asking price being a common occurrence, many buyers are willing to take homes as is with no inspections.

It’s happening often, even at the risk of finding out down the road the home has some significant issues.

“I’ve done a number of inspections after the fact where they already own the home — We got mold in the attic. We got structural issues in the basement. We got mechanicals that aren’t working,” Bolhuis said. “Even if you don’t do an inspection as a part of the sale, I would recommend doing an inspection, just so you know what you’re up against.”

That’s what Verle did.

He was satisfied once the inspection was completed. As an apprentice electrician by trade, he can fix most of the problems discovered during the inspection.

Even though he can’t use the repairs to negotiate a better price, he now has some added peace of mind.

“What happens when it’s freezing out and your heater goes out? Or anything. You name it,” Verle said. “Your house is somewhere you’re going to be living and spending most of your time. It’s definitely something you want to be considerate about.”