The scene of a fatal shooting involving an officer at Trinity Grand Haven Hospital on July 9, 2023.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A man armed with a rifle was shot and killed by police at a Grand Haven hospital early Sunday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m., officers with the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety were called to Trinity Grand Haven Hospital after receiving a report about a suicidal man who was armed.

Responding officers found a 66-year-old Grand Haven man in the hospital parking lot.

The department of public safety said the man was shot and killed by officers when they tried to intervene.

The two responding officers have been placed on paid administrative leave which is standard protocol in situations like this according to the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety. The investigation has been turned over the Michigan State Police, which is also standard protocol.

“Our hearts go out to the family of the deceased and all who were involved in this incident,” Director of Public Safety Jeff Hawke said in a press release.

The shooting remains under investigation.