Armed robbery in Ottawa County store

Ottawa County

by: WOODTV.com staff

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — There was an armed robbery in Georgetown Township Friday.

Around 9:40 p.m., a man entered O’Reilly Auto Parts store at 348 Baldwin St, holding a gun and demanding money, the Ottawa Sherriff’s Office said in a Friday release.

The Sherriff’s office describes him as Hispanic man, small in stature wearing all black. They say he fled the scene in a car with some cash.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 800.249.0911 or Silent Observer at 877.88.SILENT.

