Application period open for Holland street performers

The area in Holland where a social zone will launch. (May 14, 2021)

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Holland is looking for street performers to entertain people visiting downtown this summer.

The Street Performer Series on 8th Street is usually held between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Thursdays in June, July and August, though this year’s start date is yet to be announced because it’s awaiting additional guidance from the state.

Holland organizers are looking for people to participate. They welcome everyone from musicians and dancers to jugglers and magicians to caricature artists. Performers must be at least 18 and groups may not be larger than three people.

The public is allowed to tip and performers get a $20 stipend each day.

You can apply online between now and May 28.

Performers who are accepted have to get a performer permit from the Downtown Development Authority. Those cost $15 for individuals and $25 for groups.