GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A group of Ottawa County residents has appealed to get its lawsuit alleging that conservative commissioners violated the Open Meetings Act reinstated, the Holland Sentinel reports.

The Sentinel says the appeal was filed Monday.

The residents who filed the suit in March argued that members of the conservative Ottawa Impact political action violated the law when they decided secretly on several extra agenda items, including ousting the county administrator and health officer and closing the diversity, equity and inclusion office, before they voted in their first public meeting on Jan. 3.

A judge last week threw out the lawsuit, agreeing with the commissioners’ lawyer that the commissioners were not bound by the Open Meetings Act until they were sworn in on Jan. 3.

In February, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said she could not file criminal charges against members of the board, saying that she did not find “actionable violation,” though she said she believes the commissioners violated the spirit of the Open Meetings Act.