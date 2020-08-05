Apparent break-in at Hudsonville jewerly store

Sheriff’s deputies investigate an apparent break-in at the Jensen Jewelers in Hudsonville Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after an apparent break-in at a Hudsonville jewelry store early Wednesday morning.

Ottawa County dispatchers told News 8 that around 4:15 a.m. authorities received a break-in alarm at Jensen Jewelers located on Kelly Street near Chicago Drive.

When authorities arrived, it appeared someone had broken into the store. It’s unknown if anything was taken.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OCSO at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.