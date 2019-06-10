Amid rising waters, Holland seawall collapses

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Above-average lake levels are suspected of causing a concrete seawall to collapse at a Holland park.
The damage near the boat launch at Kollen Park is blocked off and city officials are brainstorming the best option for repairs, the Holland Sentinel reports.
City leaders said that the concrete likely collapsed overnight on May 27.
Brian White, the city’s transportation services director, explained to the Sentinel that the damaged section is the only area with a concrete seawall. It lacks footing, he said.
Even though the park sits on Lake Macatawa, Lake Michigan feeds into it. Late last week, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced that Lake Michigan is about 29 inches above its June average. The water levels grew seven inches in the past month.
Considering lake levels, Holland officials say that without footing, the problem is not a huge surprise.
White the plan is to have the concrete crater fixed by July 4. Since it will be an emergency repair, city leaders will not need to ask the city council for approval. City Manager Keith Van Beek explained they will inform the council of the cost after the repair is made.