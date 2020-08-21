Amid growing concerns or USPS, officials offer alternative to vote

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County officials say there’s a level of mistrust some Michigan residents have for the voting process, but instead of focusing on the skepticism, they remind them to exercise their right a little differently.

Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck is encouraging the use of drop boxes. They aren’t new, but Roebuck said they’ll certainly be used this year.

“That’s a great option because it’s 24/7,” Roebuck said.

Roebuck says the drop boxes are conveniently located around Ottawa County. One drop box hotspot is in downtown Holland.

“It’s very convenient and immediate, and you can track your progress of your ballot,” Roebuck said.

Officials say many voters are choosing that process following controversy with the United States Postal Service and after learning dozens of sorting machines were dismantled in Grand Rapids.

In a testimony during a Senate hearing, Michigan Democratic Sen. Gary Peters asked Postmaster General Louis DeJoy if the machines would be coming back. Dejoy responded, “They are not needed, sir.”

Regardless, voters, like Nick DeVries, won’t let the growing concerns over the USPS deter him from casting his ballot.

“Being able to physically get it right to the county clerk, we don’t have to use the mail at that point,” DeVries said.

As the race to elect the next U.S president speeds up, county officials urged everyone to race to the polls with a plan.

“If you want to vote absentee and do it by mail, that’s great, but we want to make sure you’re allowing yourself time for that mail to be processed,” Roebuck said.

Roebuck says voters will receive their absentee ballots by the end of September and officials recommend submitting ballots seven to 10 days before election day.

——

Online:

2020 ballot drop box locations in Michigan