HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A Hudsonville woman and her wife are expecting a baby this November thanks to a fertility benefit offered through her job at Amazon.

Katy Mulloy first met her wife Mary Mulloy in elementary school.

“We actually were not best friends… We didn’t like each other back in fifth grade because I had to share a locker with her,” Katy Mulloy said with a laugh.

The two became friends in sixth grade and started dating in high school. They married in October 2015 and moved to Oregon, where they welcomed their first child, Hazel, now 5.

“(We) just love being moms. We’re totally in love with Hazel,” Katy Mulloy said. “She’s sassy. She’s super smart. She keeps us on our toes.”

Katy Mulloy and her wife Mary and daughter Hazel. (Courtesy Amazon) Katy Mulloy and her wife Mary and daughter Hazel. (Courtesy Amazon) Katy Mulloy and her daughter Hazel. (Courtesy Amazon)

They eventually moved back to West Michigan, where Katy Mulloy started working at Amazon, first as a pick area manager and operations manager, before shifting into her current role as the human resources business partner at Amazon’s Robotics Fulfillment Center in Caledonia.

The couple started trying to get pregnant in the summer of 2022. They eventually connected with Progyny, which offers fertility benefits to Amazon employees, including members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Katy Mulloy and her wife Mary. (Courtesy Amazon)

“I called them a little nervous about how to use this insurance,” Katy Mulloy said. “They spent over an hour just explaining how Progyny works, what benefits I have available to me.”

She explained she was paired with a case worker, who helped her throughout the whole process.

“I was able to let her know that I was pregnant. She was very congratulatory,” Katy Mulloy said. “So it was just a very personable experience and just took a lot of stress away from a stressful situation. Sometimes fertility treatments can be pretty stressful just with the timing of everything and the cost of everything.”

Her advice to other members of the LGBTQ+ community looking to go through the process is to stay close to their partner.

Katy Mulloy and her daughter Hazel. (Courtesy Amazon)

“It’s nice to be able to share with others part of the community — or even outside of the community — that we can still have a family and be able to raise them and show that love and be a mom … or a dad,” she said.

She said some fertility treatments require patients show they’ve been infertile for about a year but she was able to start right away with Progyny, which was helpful for her and her wife.

“It’s actually really nice for the LGBTQI community because they’re very accepting of our community,” she said.

Amazon has been partnered with Progyny since 2019, after hearing feedback from members of the Glamazon Affinity Group, an LGBTQ+ group that puts on events and brings in speakers. Katy Mulloy used to be its president.

“Some of the feedback that we heard from our different communities, including our Glamazon or LGBTQIA+ community, was they wanted additional pathways to family building,” Lian Neeman, director of benefit experience and technology, explained.

She said employees can use the service anonymously, without the knowledge of their supervisors.

Katy Mulloy and her wife Mary. (Courtesy Amazon)

Neeman said she’s heard lots of positive feedback from those who have used the benefit.

“I was at an event just a couple of weeks ago, and somebody came up to me and was so excited about the great experience that they had using Progyny as a benefit and has been very vocal in sharing that with her team and the people she works with every day,” Neeman said.

Amazon also offers medical plans that support gender affirming care, like paying for an employee and their loved one to travel for care if there’s not a provider nearby.

Katy Mulloy said her and her family are excited to welcome the new addition this November.

“(Mary is) super pumped,” she said. “It’s almost been a year that we’ve been trying, so we’re pretty excited to be able to bring another one. And Hazel is over the moon.”