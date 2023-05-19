GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids-owned Aman Park has been inducted into the Old-Growth Forest Network, which aims to create a nationwide network of protected forests that are accessible to the public.

OGFN’s goal is to preserve at least one forest in every U.S. county that can sustain a forest: some 2,370 counties out of 3,140 total. The organization identifies promising forests for the network and works to foster connections between the forests and community members.

So far, OGFN has recognized over 180 forests across 32 states.

Aman Park, located on Lake Michigan Drive west of Walker in Ottawa County, is the seventh park in Michigan to be recognized by OGFN. It is the largest park owned by the city of Grand Rapids, spanning 339 acres.

The distinction recognizes Aman Park’s ecological quality and value to the community, according to a news release from the city.

“Aman Park is well known for its plant diversity and especially for spring wildflowers, which thrive in protected forests,” said Nick Sanchez, network manager of OGFN. “This forest is a refuge for the community, particularly for students from nearby Grand Valley State University.”

Sanchez described Aman Park as “an excellent addition” to the network.

“Hiking through the ravines and along the shady creek, it’s easy to forget you are only miles from Michigan’s second largest city,” he said.