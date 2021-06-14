Allendale Twp. board expected to vote on fate of controversial statue

A statue in Allendale Township depicts a young slave below images of Confederate and Union soldiers. (June 22, 2020)

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A controversial statue of a Confederate statue will once again be debated at tonight’s Allendale Township board meeting.

A decision may finally be made about what to do with the statue, which stands in the Veterans Garden of Honor at 68th Avenue and Lake Michigan Drive. It depicts a soldier carrying a Confederate battle flag, standing back-to-back with a Union soldier. A slave child is at their feet holding a placard declaring the end of slavery.

People have been debating and protesting about it for a year. Last summer, the board voted that it would stay.

Last month, a citizen committee created by the board recommended that the statue be removed and replaced.

After having a few weeks to digest that recommendation, the board may vote tonight to accept or decline the recommendation, or push a decision to a later date.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the Township Park Bandshell. It will stream live on woodtv.com.