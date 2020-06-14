Closings & Delays
Allendale Township crash closes intersection

Ottawa County

by: WOODTV.com staff

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were injured during a car crash in Allendale Township Sunday, deputies say.

Ottawa County deputies say the crash happened at the intersection of 48th Avenue and Pierce Street.

They say a 22-year-old of Mount Pleasant was driving north on 48th Avenue and turned left onto Pierce Street. Another car, driven by a 30-year-old of Jenison, hit the first car.

The 22-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The person was also ticketed for failing to yield.

The 30-year-old sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Deputies say the intersection was closed for a period of time to clean up the area.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

