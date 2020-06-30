Allendale Twp. to vote on keeping Confederate statue

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Allendale Township Board of Trustees is holding a meeting and will vote this evening on keeping a controversial statue of a Confederate soldier.

You can watch the meeting streaming live on woodtv.com.

The statue in question is at the Veterans Garden of Honor at 68th Avenue and Lake Michigan Drive. It depicts a soldier carrying a Confederate battle flag, which stands next to a Union soldier and over a young slave.

Civil rights activists want the Confederate soldier to be removed, arguing it is offensive to African Americans and to veterans because it honors an enemy.

But after previously hearing from many community members who say it should stay, the board intends to vote to keep the statue, the township supervisor previously told News 8.

The township may later explore adding an educational plaque to clarify the statue’s meeting.