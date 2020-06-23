Allendale Twp. board hears comment on Confederate soldier statue

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The overwhelming majority of people who spoke at an Allendale Township meeting Monday supported keeping a statue of a Confederate soldier that has drawn criticism in recent weeks.

The statue can be found among several honoring those who served in wars from the Revolution to Korea. Civil rights activists have called for the removal of the likeness of a Confederate soldier carrying a Confederate battle flag, which stands next to the image of a Union soldier and over a depiction of a young slave.

A statue in Allendale Township depicts a Confederate soldier and a young slave. (June 19, 2020)

A statue in Allendale Township depicts a young slave behind the legs of a Confederate soldier. (June 19, 2020)

A statue in Allendale Township depicts a young slave behind a Confederate soldier. (June 19, 2020)

A statue in Allendale Township depicts a young slave below images of Confederate and Union soldiers. (June 22, 2020)

The June 22, 2020, meeting of the Allendale Township Board of Trustees.

Though the township board decided not to vote Monday on whether to remove the statue, it did hear public comment from about 40 people on the matter.

Most of those argued the statue had historic value. They opposed removing it, some saying it wasn’t offensive and others saying it served as a reminder not to let history repeat itself. Some noted that the person who brought up removing it, Michigan Association of Civil Rights Activists Spokesman Mitch Kahle, is not from Allendale Township and therefore shouldn’t have a say.

Kahle himself spoke at the meeting, asking the board to do the “moral, right thing” by altering the statue. He said it was offensive to African Americans and degraded veterans by honoring an enemy.

37th Speaker: Mitch Kahle addresses the board and is heckled by the audience. He brought complaint about the statue forward. pic.twitter.com/2gS0m2Hui4 — Leon Hendrix (@LeonHendrix) June 23, 2020

Some of the others who spoke agreed with him, noting that the preservation of slavery was part of the Confederacy and calling the statue a “monument to white supremacy.” One said that the board should get the opinion of people of color, who were not well represented among meeting attendees.

Last week, demonstrators covered the statue with a plastic bag and placed notes on it calling it racist.

Similar debates about Confederate monuments have been happening elsewhere in the country, particularly among a recent wave of calls for police reform and racial equity.