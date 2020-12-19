Allendale principal dresses like elf to spread cheer

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Allendale Middle School Principal took on a bit of a different role to spread some holiday cheer to his students.

Travis Plain says he saw a new trend on social media of people dressing as elves, like Elf on the Shelf, and figured it would bring smiles to the kids.

Allendale Middle School Principal Travis Plain dresses like Chippy the Elf on Dec. 18, 2020.

“I thought, you know what? Let’s bring a little childhood back to the middle school and kind of take a break from all the adult stuff that we’ve had to live through for the last however-many months,” the principal told News 8 Friday.

“Chippy” hid around the building throughout the day and sightings turned into a contest to claim a prize when a student found where he was hiding.

“It was amazing,” Plain said. “The kids loved it to the point where, you know, they get out of a class and they go running through the halls looking for the elf. So, it was a ton of fun.”

A collage of Allendale Middle School Principal Travis Plain dressing as Chippy the Elf on Dec. 18, 2020.

Plain added he has been so impressed by the students and parents in adapting to 2020 classroom norms.

“I guess my message just is love on your kids when they come home,” he said. “They’ve been through a ton.”

You can see some of Chippy’s hiding places in the video above.