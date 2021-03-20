Allendale party store broken into overnight

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WOOD) — A liquor store in Ottawa County was broken into early Saturday morning, authorities tell News 8.

Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were called to a business intrusion alarm at 3:52 a.m. at GV Party Store on Lake Michigan Dr in Allendale Township where investigation shows an unknown suspect broke the front glass door and stole an unknown number of liquor bottles from the business.

The suspect fled prior to police arrival and has yet to be found.

This incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office, anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at 1-877-887-4536.