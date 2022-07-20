HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Harbor Humane’s “Ales for Tails” fundraiser returns to Holland Thursday evening.

Allison Deters, director of finance and administration for Harbor Humane Society, said that local shelters need community members now more than ever.

“We have record numbers of intakes and adoptions are down,” she said. “We have so many things we can offer the community like low-income services for spay and neuter, vaccines, pet food pantry and all these things that help the community.”

She said the fundraiser is an effort to unite with neighbors and reach those who may be interested in adopting.

“Harbor is a community resource and we like to support the businesses in our community and they support us right back,” Deters said.

The fundraiser is Thursday from 6 p.m. 10 p.m. at the Shops at Westshore, 12331 James St. near Holland. There will be live music and, of course, local beer. New Holland Brewing Bell’s Brewing, Grand Armory Brewing and more will be featured at the event. Tickets are available for purchase online.