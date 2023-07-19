GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Get your dancing shoes on, try some craft beer and raise much-needed money for dogs and cats in need.

The ninth annual “Ales for Tails” fundraiser starts Thursday at 6 p.m. It will be held at Holland Township’s The Shops at Westshore, on James Street near US-31.

The event is Harbor Humane Society’s signature summer fundraiser to benefit the shelter’s life-saving work.

There will be live music from the band Brena, beer on tap and a silent auction.

The shelter’s “lofty goal” is to raise $100,000 from the event, according to Megan Winters, director of shelter operations at Harbor Humane Society.

“All of the money goes directly back to the care of animals,” Winters said. “We take in all of the stray animals for Ottawa County and support Ottawa County and surrounding residents for help if they have to give up their animal.”

Winters told News 8 that the shelter gets about 5,000 animals each year.

Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Drink tickets will be sold separately.

To learn more and buy tickets, visit Harbor Humane Society’s website.